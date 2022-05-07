British boxer Kell Brook retiring after settling Khan ‘feud’

LONDON (AP) — Kell Brook is retiring from boxing. The 36-year-old Briton was world welterweight champion from 2014-17. His last fight was the win over longtime rival Amir Khan in a grudge match in February. Brook says in an interview with British newspaper The Sunday Telegraph: “It’s over for me. I’ll never box again.” The finest moment of Brook’s career came when he beat Shawn Porter to win the world title in 2014. He was beaten by Gennady Golovkin, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford but earned plaudits in the process. He ends his career with a 40-3 record.