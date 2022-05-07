Capitals rout Panthers 6-1 in Game 3 to take 2-1 series lead

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves as the Washington Capitals beat the Florida Panthers 6-1 in Game 3 to take a lead in their first-round playoff series. Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and assisted on another to put the Capitals up two games to one. Washington went 2 for 6 on the power play and improved to 4 for 12 in the series. The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers are 0 for 9 on the power play. Jonathan Huberdeau scored the only goal for Florida. Game 4 is Monday in Washington.