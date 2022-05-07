Guardians top Toronto 8-2 in 2nd game for doubleheader split

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Owen Miller hit a two-run double and Franmil Reyes homered and had two RBIs, helping the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 and earn a doubleheader split. The Blue Jays won the opener 8-3 as George Springer and Raimel Tapia each drove in three runs in the first four innings against ace Cleveland Shane Bieber. In the second game, Miller’s double was part of a three-run first. Reyes hit a solo shot in the third and singled home Amed Rosario in the fifth. The Guardians were playing in their MLB-high third doubleheader, all at Progressive Field.