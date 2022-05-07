Hodgson’s Watford relegated after losing at Crystal Palace

LONDON (AP) — Watford is the second team to be relegated from the English Premier League after losing at Crystal Palace 1-0. Even if Roy Hodgson’s team won at Selhurst Park, it was still highly likely to go down. But survival is no longer mathematically possible after Wilfried Zaha’s match-clinching penalty in the 30th minute. The 74-year-old Hodgson will leave Watford having failed in his short-term mission to prevent the club making an immediate return to the Championship. The former England manager was hired in January after the club having dropped into the bottom three and it is in next-to-last place, 12 points from safety with only three games remaining.