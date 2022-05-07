Nadal not worried after Madrid exit, keeps focus on Paris

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal isn’t losing any sleep after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals at the Madrid Open. His focus hasn’t changed. It’s still all about getting ready for the French Open in a few weeks. He says he know the path to “arrive (in Paris) with real options.” Nadal came to Madrid without being able to prepare properly because of a six-week injury layoff. He said ideally he should have skipped the tournament, but in the end was happy with how it turned out.