Red-hot Alcaraz beats Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal one day. Novak Djokovic the other. The list of victims of Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz keeps growing. And so does the hype over tennis’ newest sensation. The 19-year-old Alcaraz rallies to beat top-ranked Djokovic in three sets to reach the Madrid Open final. He defeated his idol Nadal in the quarterfinals on Friday. A win on Sunday will give Alcaraz his fourth title this season. He will face defending champion Alexander Zverev. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas. Ons Jabeur of Tunisia won her biggest career title by defeating Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in three sets in the women’s final.