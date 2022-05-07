Springer, Tapia have 3 RBIs, Blue Jays beat Guardians 8-3

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — George Springer and Raimel Tapia each drove in three runs in the first four innings against Shane Bieber, powering the Toronto Blue Jays to an 8-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a doubleheader. Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman worked 6 1/3 innings and allowed one run, striking out five. The right-hander issued his first walk of the season against his 137th batter, Franmil Reyes in the fourth. Toronto scored four runs in the second and three in the fourth off 2020 AL Cy Young winner Bieber, who gave up a career-high-tying seven runs in 3 1/3 innings.