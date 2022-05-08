Alonso 2 HRs in 2nd game, Mets split doubleheader with Phils

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso homered twice, had three hits and drove in five runs to lead the New York Mets to a 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and a doubleheader split. Chris Bassitt allowed one run in 5 ⅔ innings to help the NL East-leading Mets. In the opener, Bryce Harper homered again off Max Scherzer and the Phillies became the first team to beat the new Mets ace, snapping a four-game skid by topping New York 3-2.