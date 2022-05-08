Birthday boy Tonali scores 2 as Milan beats Verona to go top

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Sandro Tonali has celebrated his 22nd birthday by scoring two goals. He helped AC Milan win 3-1 at Hellas Verona on Sunday and move a step closer to its first Serie A title in 11 years. Rafael Leão set up both goals for Tonali. Stefano Pioli’s side moved two points above city rival Inter Milan at the top of the standings. There are two rounds remaining. Cagliari scored deep in stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw at fellow struggler Salernitana. Salernitana remained a point clear of Cagliari and the bottom three.