Buehler stars in 100th career start as Dodgers sweep Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched seven sparkling innings in his 100th career start, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Sunday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Buehler (4-1), a two-time All-Star who made his big league debut in 2017, improved to 3-0 with a 0.43 ERA over his last three outings. The right-hander allowed one run and four hits, struck out six and walked two.

Cody Bellinger had three hits for Los Angeles, and Justin Turner and Freddie Freeman each contributed a sacrifice fly. Mookie Betts went 2 for 5 while extending his hitting streak to a team-high nine games.

Chicago lost for the 14th time in 17 games. It managed just three runs and 15 hits in the three-game sweep by Los Angeles.

The Cubs had to shuffle their rotation after Marcus Stroman was scratched, and then lost Justin Steele to a left hand injury.

Stroman was placed on the injured list without a designation, likely meaning the right-hander was shelved by a COVID-19-related issue.

Steele (1-4) stepped in, making his first appearance since April 30. But he departed before the fifth inning, sidelined by left thumb soreness.

The Dodgers jumped all over Michael Rucker after Steele trudged into the dugout. With the bases loaded and none out in the fifth, Gavin Lux scored on Trea Turner’s double-play ball for a 3-1 lead. Then Betts scampered home on a wild pitch.

Freeman’s sacrifice fly made it 5-1 in the seventh, and the NL West leaders tacked on two more runs in the ninth — helped by an error on shortstop Nico Hoerner.

The Dodgers will go with a spot starter Wednesday afternoon at Pittsburgh. Right-handers Andre Jackson and Ryan Pepiot and left-hander Robbie Erlin are among the possibilities.

Left-hander Justin Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City before the series finale against the Cubs.

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said LHP Victor González (elbow) is going to have arthroscopic surgery Wednesday. Roberts said it is a scope, and the team hopes González will be able to return this season. … RHP Blake Treinen (right shoulder inflammation) was slated for an MRI on Monday, but Roberts said he doesn’t think Treinen is going to see the doctor now. The plan is to try rehab, Roberts said, with the hope of getting the reliever back after the All-Star break. … LHP Andrew Heaney (shoulder inflammation) is planning to play catch Monday. “He’s doing great,” Roberts said. “He’s in a good frame of mind.”

Cubs: 3B Patrick Wisdom was out of the starting lineup, but manager David Ross said Wisdom was feeling better. He left the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader because of a bruised left ankle.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (2-1, 1.88 ERA) gets the ball Monday night at Pittsburgh. LHP José Quintana (0-1, 3.38) starts for the Pirates.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 5.64 ERA) starts Monday night at San Diego in the opener of a six-game trip. LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-0, 1.71) takes the mound for the Padres.

