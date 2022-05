FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored his 25th career Major League Soccer goal, one more than father David, to help Dallas beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0. Ferreira put Dallas (5-1-4) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 65th minute, with an assist from Ema Twumasi. David Ferreira played for Dallas from 2008-13. Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira’s U.S. teammate, added a goal in the 88th.