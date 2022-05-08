Mercado’s single in eighth gives Guardians 4-3 win over Jays

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes lumbered home on Óscar Mercado’s tiebreaking, two-out single in the eighth inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3. Toronto took a 3-2 lead into the eighth, but Owen Miller’s one-out homer off Tim Mayza tied it. Mayza retired José Ramírez, but Miller drove a 2-2 pitch to the left field bleachers. Adam Cimber relieved with two outs and allowed Reyes’ single and Andrés Giménez’s walk. Mercado, who was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the third, lined a 2-2 offering to center, and Reyes slid home ahead of the throw that was cut off.