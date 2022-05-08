No honor guard for Real Madrid as Atlético beats champion

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has defeated newly crowned Spanish league champion Real Madrid 1-0 in the last city derby of the season to move closer to securing a Champions League spot. Atlético kept its promise of not giving Madrid an honor guard before the match and clinched the victory with a 40th-minute penalty by Yannick Carrasco. The win gives fourth-place Atlético a six-point advantage over fifth-place Real Betis which is the first team outside the Champions League places with three rounds to go. Sevilla salvaged a 1-1 draw at Villarreal to stay in third place.