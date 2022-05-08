Olesen repeats eagle-birdie finish to win British Masters

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — Thorbjorn Olesen finished eagle-birdie for the second straight day to win the British Masters by one shot in a dramatic fashion. The Danish golfer earned his first European tour title in nearly four years and ignited his career after a damaging court case. Olesen shot 1-over 73 to finish a stroke ahead of Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg at the Belfry. Soderberg ended 9-under 279 overall which had looked enough for the win.