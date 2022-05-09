After Madrid title, Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from this week’s Italian Open because of a right ankle injury following his victory at the Madrid Open. The Spanish teen beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic back-to-back in Madrid then defeated Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final for his tour-leading fourth title of the year. Alcaraz hurt his ankle during the quarterfinal win over Nadal. Rome organizers say Alcaraz’s place in the Rome draw will be taken by Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori. Ruusuvuori will open against Cristian Garin in the second round. Alcaraz was seeded seventh at the Foro Italico and had a first-round bye.