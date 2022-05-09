Diamondbacks stay hot, beat slumping Marlins 4-3

By DAVID BRANDT

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a go-ahead solo homer, Daulton Varsho and Christian Walker each added two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks kept rolling with a 4-3 win over the slumping Miami Marlins on Monday night.

The Diamondbacks have won six of seven. The Marlins have dropped eight of nine and lead the majors in one-run losses with 10.

Marte broke a 3-all tie in the sixth when he smashed a 438-foot homer into the right-center seats. It’s been a tough start to the season for the 2019 All-Star, who came into the game hitting just .206 after signing a $76 million, five-year deal during spring training that will keep him with the team through 2027.

Marte — who plays second base — started a nifty double play to end the game, ranging far to his left for a grounder before jumping, turning and firing to Nick Ahmed at second, who relayed to first for the final out.

Arizona jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first in a back-and-forth start to the game. Walker drove a run-scoring double down the left-field line, and Josh Rojas brought home the second run on a bunt single.

Miami bounced back in the second, tying it at 2 on Jacob Stallings’ two-run single.

Arizona jumped ahead 3-2 in the second, but Garrett Cooper drove a solo homer to right in the fourth that tied it up again.

The Diamondbacks got a decent start on the mound from Humberto Castellanos, who gave up three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Arizona’s starting rotation came into the game with a 2.21 ERA, which is the second-best mark in the majors behind the Dodgers.

Kyle Nelson (1-0) earned his first big-league win with a scoreless inning of relief. Mark Melancon picked up his sixth save, working around a leadoff single.

Miami starter Elieser Hernandez (2-2) gave up four runs, including three earned, over 5 1/3 innings. He was chased in the sixth inning after Marte’s tie-breaking homer.

Diamondbacks: INF Sergio Alcántara was claimed off waivers by the San Diego Padres. Alcantara was designated for assignment by the D-backs on May 6. Alcántara struggled during his brief time with Arizona, batting .189 with a homer in 53 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks send LHP Madison Bumgarner (1-1, 1.50 ERA) to the mound to face Marlins LHP Jesus Luzardo (2-2, 3.04) on Tuesday night. Bumgarner’s last outing lasted just one inning when the lefty was ejected after a foreign-substance check gone wrong with umpire Dan Bellino.

