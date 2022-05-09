NCAA clarifies compensation rules but is crackdown likely?

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

College sports leaders are trying to send a warning to schools and boosters when it comes to paying athletes for endorsement and sponsorship deals: There are still rules and they will be enforced. The NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors has approved guidance clarifying the types of payments and booster involvement that could be considered recruiting violations. It is not clear whether the NCAA will clamp down on boosters offering money to recruits or whether it will be taken to court over it.