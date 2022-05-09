Orioles cruise past Royals 6-1, behind Wells, 6-run fifth

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Wells pitched six strong innings to earn his first victory of the season and the Baltimore Orioles used a six-run fifth inning to surge past the Kansas City Royals 6-1. Baltimore has won four of five for the first time this season and finished its homestand 5-4. Kansas City has lost seven of its past nine to fall a season-high eight games under .500. The game was a makeup of Saturday’s postponed game to cap a rain-altered series. Friday’s game was washed out and made up as part of a doubleheader the teams split Sunday.