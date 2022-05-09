Patriots sign 8 undrafted rookies ahead of offseason program

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots again added to their growing pipeline of former Alabama players, including defensive lineman LaBryan Ray among eight players signed Monday as undrafted free agents. With Ray the Patriots currently have six former Crimson Tide players on their roster. The seven other rookies signed Monday were defensive back Devin Hafford (Tarleton State), punter Jake Julien (Eastern Michigan), quarterback D’Eriq King (Miami), defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell (Purdue), offensive lineman Kody Russey (Houston), defensive back Brenden Schooler (Texas) and offensive lineman Liam Shanahan (LSU).