Reds’ Moustakas becomes 14th Cincy player on injured list

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds placed infielder Mike Moustakas on the injured list without designation, the latest Cincinnati player apparently sidelined by COVID-19 issues on the last-place club. Moustakas became the 14th player on the Reds’ injured list. First baseman Joey Votto and second baseman Jonathan India are also out for COVID-19-related reasons. Outfielder Tyler Naquin returned from the COVID-19 IL on Saturday. Cincinnati opened a series against NL Central-leading Milwaukee on Monday with a major league-worst record of 5-23. Outfielder Ronnie Dawson was selected from Triple-A Louisville to replace Moustakas on the roster.