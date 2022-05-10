Anderson suspension dropped in MLB settlement, fine remains

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball dropped the one-game suspension of Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for giving fans the middle finger during a game on April 20 as part of a settlement with the players’ association. He agreed to a fine as part of the settlement, which avoided an appeal before MLB special adviser John McHale Jr. Anderson had three errors in the first two innings of Chicago’s 11-1 loss in the opener of a doubleheader and made the gesture toward a fan while out in the field. MLB senior vice president Michael Hill announced the suspension two days later.