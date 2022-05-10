Andretti receives direction on how to proceed with F1 bid

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michael Andretti spent his weekend at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix attempting to drum up support for his bid to expand the Formula One grid for an American team. He went door-to-door in the F1 paddock asking teams to back his request to start Andretti Global as a two-car F1 entry. Andretti received only two of 10 signatures. But he later had encouraging meetings with the FIA and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. He tells The Associated Press that he’s finally been given direction on how to proceed with his bid.