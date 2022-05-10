Barcelona wins after Araújo taken off the field in ambulance

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has moved closer to securing second place in the Spanish league by defeating 10-man Celta Vigo 3-1 in a match in which defender Ronald Araújo had to be taken off the field in an ambulance with a head injury after colliding with a teammate. Barcelona says Araújo “suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing.” He and Gavi Páez hit their heads while going for a ball near midfield in the 61st minute at the Camp Nou Stadium. Real Betis earlier defeated Valencia 3-0 to end a four-match winless streak and keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.