Bruins’ McAvoy clears COVID-19 protocol, back in lineup

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy cleared the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and is in the lineup for Tuesday night’s playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes. It was a surprise reversal after coach Bruce Cassidy had said he’d miss Game 5 earlier in the day. McAvoy traveled to North Carolina in the afternoon and was on the ice for pregame warmups as the Bruins tweeted he had cleared the protocol. Lindholm hasn’t played since being leveled on a jarring shoulder-to-chest hit from Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov in last week’s Game 2 loss. Both teams are unbeaten on home ice in a series tied at 2-2.