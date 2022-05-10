Cora hopes clean shave changes luck for last-place Red Sox

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora shaved his beard before Tuesday night’s game against the Braves, hoping a new vibe might help Boston snap its five-game losing streak. The Red Sox have lost 14 of 18 games and are in last place in the AL East. Cora says if the Red Sox suddenly win 10 straight games, “it’s on me,” after he arrived to spring training with a new, white beard this season. Cora also has changed his lineup to try to spark the team.