Dortmund signs Germany forward Karim Adeyemi from Salzburg

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has signed Germany forward Karim Adeyemi from Austrian champion Salzburg. The Bundesliga club says the 20-year-old Adeyemi has signed a contract through June 2027 after completing a medical examination. Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says “Adeyemi is a highly talented, young German international who through his strong finishing and incredible pace will make a valuable addition to our attacking play.” Adeyemi will help Dortmund make up for the departure of Erling Haaland, who has agreed to a transfer to Manchester City.