Ex-kicker sues Jags, cites Urban Meyer for hostile workplace

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL placekicker Josh Lambo has filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars, saying former coach Urban Meyer created a hostile work environment. Lambo says in the lawsuit that his performance suffered as a result of being kicked and verbally abused by Meyer. Lambo is seeking more than $3.5 million in salary and damages, as well as a jury trial. The Tampa Bay Times first reported details of the lawsuit that was filed Tuesday in Duval County, Florida. Meyer was fired from his coaching position in December.

