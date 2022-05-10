Haaland moving to City after $63M deal with Dortmund
Manchester City has agreed to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. City is bringing in one of the world’s most exciting young players as a belated replacement for club great Sergio Aguero. The Premier League champions say the 21-year-old Haaland will join on July 1. It is subject to personal terms being finalized. The Norway striker will cost 60 million euros ($63.2 million) after City activated the release clause in his Dortmund contract. He is set to sign a five-year deal with the club he supported as a kid and for whom his father, Alf-Inge, played from 2000-03.