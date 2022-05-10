Haaland moving to City after $63M deal with Dortmund

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Manchester City has agreed to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. City is bringing in one of the world’s most exciting young players as a belated replacement for club great Sergio Aguero. The Premier League champions say the 21-year-old Haaland will join on July 1. It is subject to personal terms being finalized. The Norway striker will cost 60 million euros ($63.2 million) after City activated the release clause in his Dortmund contract. He is set to sign a five-year deal with the club he supported as a kid and for whom his father, Alf-Inge, played from 2000-03.