Haaland moving to Man City after deal with Dortmund
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
Manchester City has agreed to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. City is bringing in one of the world’s most exciting young players as a belated replacement for club great Sergio Aguero. The English Premier League titleholder says 21-year-old Haaland will join on July 1. It is subject to personal terms being finalized. No details were otherwise disclosed but the Norway striker is reported to have a release clause of 75 million euros in his Dortmund contract that City will activate this week.