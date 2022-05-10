Haaland set for move to Man City after deal with Dortmund

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Manchester City has reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign Erling Haaland with just personal terms needing to be finalized with the striker. As one of the rising stars of world soccer, the Norway international will be the English club’s belated replacement for Sergio Aguero. City issued a brief statement confirming the pending deal but rivals did more talking on what could be the biggest transfer ahead of next season.