Haaland set for move to Man City as Guardiola drops hint

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Erling Haaland looks sure to be coming home. The future of the Norway striker is set to be finalized this week and the expectation is he will leave Borussia Dortmund to join Manchester City as the English club’s belated replacement for Sergio Aguero. The 21-year-old Haaland is one of the rising stars of world soccer. He was born in England while father Alf-Inge was playing for City in the Premier League. Neither City nor Dortmund are commenting officially though Pep Guardiola dropped a massive hint. The City manager says “everybody knows the situation but I should not talk because I don’t like to talk about the future.”