Inter Milan takes on Juventus in Italian Cup final

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — The Italian Cup final could mark the first of two trophies for Inter Milan. Inter plays Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday. It then has two league matches to play and is two points behind AC Milan. The Italian Cup final is arguably even more important for Juventus. Massimiliano Allegri returned to the club last year after a season of disappointment under Andrea Pirlo but Juventus again looks set to finish fourth in Serie A. Juventus will be able to take heart from its positive record in the Italian Cup. The defending champions have won the trophy a record 20 times.