Joe Cronin becomes Blazers GM after serving in interim role

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Joe Cronin has been named the Portland Trail Blazers’ general manager after serving in the interim role since December. Cronin was promoted to interim GM after Neil Olshey was fired following an investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace environment. Cronin has since been reshaping the Blazers’ roster, making several trades before the February deadline that put the team under the luxury tax threshold and gave them cap space.