Liverpool beats Villa 2-1, level on points with City in EPL

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Liverpool recovered from conceding in the third minute to beat Aston Villa 2-1 and move level on points with Manchester City in the Premier League title race. City still leads thanks to its superior goal difference and plays its game in hand against Wolverhampton on Wednesday. The teams will then only have two more league games to play. Sadio Mane scored the winner for Liverpool at Villa Park by heading home a cross from Luis Diaz in the 65th minute. Liverpool fell behind to Douglas Luiz’ close-range strike only to equalize three minutes later through Joel Matip.