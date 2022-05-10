PGA Tour denies releases for players in Saudi-funded event

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The PGA Tour is denying releases to golfers who want to play in the first Saudi-funded tournament next month in England. It’s a bold move by Commissioner Jay Monahan in trying to quash Greg Norman’s latest bid to start a rival league. The first LIV Golf Invitational is scheduled for June 9th through 11th at Centurion Golf Club outside of London. It has a 48-man field competing for a $20 million purse with $4 million to the winner. Players risk losing PGA Tour membership if they still choose to play without a release. The tour informed all players of the situation in a memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press.