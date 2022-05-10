Rats! With critter in grass, NL East-best Mets beat Nats 4-2

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — James McCann’s sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead score during a three-run sixth inning, and Carlos Carrasco nearly got to the seventh again, helping the NL East-leading New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 4-2. A rat scurried through the outfield grass at Nationals Park just before McCann finished erasing what had been a 2-0 lead for Washington. All three runs in the sixth for the Mets came off reliever Carl Edwards Jr., who was brought up from the minors before the game and took the loss. Carrasco went 6 2/3 innings and improved to 3-1. Edwin Díaz earned his seventh save.