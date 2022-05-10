Roma, Feyenoord fans get 4,000 quota for Europa Conf final

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Roma and Feyenoord have each been allocated 4,000 tickets for their fans at the Europa Conference League final in Albania. UEFA says three quarters of the tickets are being given free to reward fans for their loyalty through the pandemic. The stadium capacity is just 20,000 in the National Arena in Tirana for the inaugural final of the third-tier European club competition. It’s being played on May 25. UEFA picked Tirana as host in December 2020. The clubs’ combined allocation is less than the 8,500 tickets UEFA put into an online sale on Tuesday for fans worldwide.