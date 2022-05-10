South Africa cricket body drops all charges against Boucher

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Cricket South African has withdrawn all disciplinary charges against national coach Mark Boucher. The U-turn comes less than a week before Boucher was due to appear at a hearing to face allegations of misconduct and racism. The charges against the former South Africa test wicketkeeper included one of racism stemming from the time when he was a player on the team in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But Cricket South Africa says it has concluded that “there is no basis to sustain any of the disciplinary charges, including charges of racism.”