With vote of confidence, Williams ready to lead Bengals line

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Left tackle Jonah Williams was one of the bright spots on the Cincinnati Bengals’ dysfunctional offensive line as they fought their way to the Super Bowl. He was graded out by Pro Football Focus as the team’s best lineman. The 24-year-old Alabama product was rewarded by the Bengals, who picked up the fifth-year option on his contract, which will pay him $12.6 million during the 2023 season. The Bengals also spent big in free agency on three veteran lineman, center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La’el Collins.