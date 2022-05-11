ACC mulling division-free football scheduling model by 2023

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

The Atlantic Coast Conference is mulling a change to its football scheduling model that could include the elimination of divisions by 2023. Discussions are taking place during the league’s annual spring meetings. The focus is a 3-5-5 model that would have teams playing three opponents as permanent scheduling partners annually then rotating through the other 10 teams over two seasons in that eight-game schedule. Currently teams can go years without meeting and have one permanent cross-division opponent. The discussions come after the ACC’s 2020 season nixed divisions and added Notre Dame for one year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.