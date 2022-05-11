Braves catcher Piña to have season-ending left wrist surgery

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Piña will have season-ending surgery after tests revealed ligament and cartilage damage in his left wrist. Braves manager Brian Snitker says the loss of Piña means William Contreras will continue to serve as the top backup to starter Travis d’Arnaud. The 34-year-old Piña signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Braves before the season. He was placed on the 10-day injury list on April 28 with left wrist inflammation. After Piña continued to have discomfort, an MRI revealed the more serious injury that will require surgery. The 24-year-old Contreras began the season with Triple-A Gwinnett.