Démare sprints to win 5th stage of Giro, López stays in pink

MESSINA, Sicily (AP) — French cyclist Arnaud Démare won a bunch sprint at the end of the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia and Juan Pedro López kept hold of the leader’s pink jersey. Démare edged Fernando Gaviria at the end of the 108-mile route from Catania to Messina after sprint favorites Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan had been dropped earlier in the day. Giacomo Nizzolo was third. López stayed 39 seconds ahead of Lennard Kämna and 58 seconds ahead of Rein Taaramäe. The Giro now heads to mainland Italy. The race finishes on May 29 in Verona.