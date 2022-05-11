Derby-winning rider Leon serving suspension by Ohio stewards

The jockey of Kentucky Derby upset winner Rich Strike is currently serving a four-day suspension that was handed down by Ohio racing stewards but his agent says it won’t prevent him from riding the horse in next week’s Preakness. Stewards last week suspended Sonny Leon for careless riding in the third race on April 27 at Thistledown Racecourse, during which he “deliberately and aggressively” steered One Glamorous Gal toward the rail to block other horses in the stretch. Leon interfered with jockey Alexander Chavez aboard Ultra Rays and One Glamorous Gal was disqualified to sixth place.The suspension began Monday and ends Thursday and agent Jeff Perrin says Leon is set to ride Rich Strike in the May 21 Preakness if the horse is entered.