Álvarez HRs twice, Astros top Twins 5-0, win 10th straight

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Garcia and three relievers combined on a seven-hitter, Yordan Álvarez homered twice and Jeremy Peña capped a big day with three hits as the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Houston completed a three-game sweep. Before the regularly scheduled game, the teams completed a game suspended after three innings on Wednesday night due to severe weather. Jose Altuve homered, doubled and drove in three runs in an 11-3 victory. Peña had two hits and drove in three runs in the first game.