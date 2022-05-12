Anthony Munoz hired as Hall of Fame relationship officer

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame has hired Anthony Muñoz as its first Chief Football Relationship Officer. The hall said Thursday that the 1998 inductee will engage with current and prospective business partners and sponsors; be involved in philanthropic efforts for the museum; promoting the hall’s mission and initiatives. He will report directly to Hall of Fame President Jim Porter. Porter said Muñoz will help open doors for the hall as it strives to build relationships and expand its reach nationally.