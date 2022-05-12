Coutinho completes permanent move to Villa from Barcelona

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho has completed a permanent move to Aston Villa from Barcelona for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($20.75 million). Coutinho has been on loan at Villa since January and has signed a contract until 2026. Coutinho had been at Barcelona since January 2018 when he joined from Liverpool for 160 million euros ($192 million). He played at Liverpool with Steven Gerrard, the current Villa manager. Since joining Villa, Coutinho has scored four goals and has three assists though his form has dipped in recent games after an explosive start to his loan spell.