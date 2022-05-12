Memphis Grizzlies’ Zach Kleiman named NBA executive of year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman has been named the NBA basketball executive of the year. The 33-year-old Kleiman is the youngest to ever win the award and is the second executive with the Grizzlies to receive the honor. Jerry West won the award for the 2003-04 season while working with the Grizzlies. Kleiman became general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations in April 2019. He put together the roster that had the NBA’s second-best record at 56-26, tying the franchise record for wins in a single season. The Grizzlies’ No. 2 seed in the Western Conference is the highest in franchise history.