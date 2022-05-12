Nadal struggles with foot injury in Italian Open loss

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Rafael Nadal struggled with a foot injury toward the end of a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 third-round loss to Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open. The 35-year-old Nadal walked over and leaned on his towel box at one point and grimaced in apparent pain. He also limped between points. It was a worrisome scene for Nadal with the French Open due to start in 10 days. Nadal says he hurt his foot again and is in “a lot of pain.” He adds that he’s “a player living with an injury” and that “it’s nothing new.”