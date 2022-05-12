Point scores in OT, Lightning-Maple Leafs head to Game 7

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored on a rebound with 1:56 remaining in the first overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs and force a Game 7 in the first round playoff series between the Atlantic Division rivals. Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who blew a two-goal lead for the second time in three nights and trailed 3-2 entering the third period. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 30 saves, nine in overtime, to improve to 18-0 in games following a playoff loss over the past three postseasons. Jack Campbell stopped 32 of 36 shots for the Maple Leafs, who are chasing their first playoff series win in 18 years. Game 7 is Saturday in Toronto.