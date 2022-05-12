Sagstrom shoots 63 to take lead in LPGA Founders Cup

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Madelene Sagstrom shot a flawless 9-under 63 during a round she felt holes kept getting larger and grabbed a one-stroke lead over Megan Khang after the first round of the Cognizant Founders Cup on Thursday. Nasa Hataoka, who won in Los Angeles in April before taking time off, was third after a 65 on the Upper Montclair Country Club course, roughly 10 miles from New York City. Bianca Pagdanganan, Amy Yang and Giulia Molinaro were tied for fourth at 66. Two-time defending champion and top-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 69. Sagstrom made birdies in batches, finishing with nine in a bogey-free round. The Swede birdied the first four holes and had another run at Nos. 12-14.